Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 904,437 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (MRO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,886,008 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 904,437 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.04% of Marathon Oil worth $185,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,516,539 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,429,255,000 after acquiring an additional 873,896 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 17.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,759,825 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $350,986,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163,372 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 474.2% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,245,111 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $422,312,000 after acquiring an additional 16,719,492 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,735,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $161,356,000 after acquiring an additional 59,160 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,230.2% in the second quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 4,995,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $104,224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,619,642 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

MRO opened at $21.63 on Friday. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $10.64 and a twelve month high of $22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.92, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.37.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is -52.63%.

MRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.65.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States E&P and International E&P. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.