Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 58,412 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,527,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,412 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $192,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 16.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 7.8% in the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 2.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 13.5% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 0.3% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 243,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,569,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Riccardo Zacconi sold 19,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total transaction of $1,357,580.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,396,258.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Wedbush set a $85.00 price objective on Activision Blizzard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.51.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $74.10 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.29 and a 1 year high of $81.64. The company has a market cap of $56.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.11. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. The company develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

