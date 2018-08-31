Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Position in McKesson Co. (MCK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,424,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,386 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.71% of McKesson worth $190,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners increased its holdings in McKesson by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,237,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,021,000 after buying an additional 2,200,669 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in McKesson by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,836,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,417,000 after buying an additional 201,062 shares during the period. Kiltearn Partners LLP increased its holdings in McKesson by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 1,914,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,350,000 after buying an additional 112,800 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in McKesson by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,859,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000,000 after buying an additional 218,530 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in McKesson by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,663,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,281,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson stock opened at $129.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.00. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $122.63 and a 12 month high of $178.86. The company has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.22.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.01. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 25.19% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $52.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.78%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MCK shares. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective on shares of McKesson in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on McKesson from $175.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on McKesson from $181.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of McKesson in a research report on Sunday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. McKesson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.30.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.