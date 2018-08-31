DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share, Imperial Capital Forecasts (DISCA)

DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock (NASDAQ:DISCA) – Investment analysts at Imperial Capital cut their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock in a report issued on Thursday, August 30th. Imperial Capital analyst D. Miller now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.49. Imperial Capital currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

DISCA has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.77 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 16th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.15.

NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $28.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.45. DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock has a 52 week low of $15.99 and a 52 week high of $29.72.

DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock had a negative net margin of 8.28% and a positive return on equity of 17.68%.

In related news, Director John C. Malone bought 1,407,000 shares of DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.44 per share, with a total value of $32,980,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 780,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,291,052.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock by 1,800.6% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 310,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 294,367 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 63,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 221,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,739,000 after purchasing an additional 114,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY lifted its stake in DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY now owns 119,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,246 shares in the last quarter. 37.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through U.S. Networks, International Networks, and Education and Other segments. It owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, Velocity, Discovery Family Channel, Destination America, American Heroes Channel, Discovery Life, The Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

