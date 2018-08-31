Dollar General (DG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Dollar General updated its FY19 guidance to $5.95-6.15 EPS.

Dollar General stock opened at $105.66 on Friday. Dollar General has a one year low of $70.30 and a one year high of $109.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 9th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DG. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up previously from $97.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Dollar General from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners raised their price target on Dollar General to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $99.00 price target on Dollar General and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their price target on Dollar General from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.18.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Robert D. Ravener sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $1,000,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,831,849.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

