Dollar Tree (DLTR) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Loop Capital set a $120.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $114.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.37.

Shares of DLTR stock traded down $14.68 on Thursday, hitting $79.78. 25,516,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,008,466. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.84. Dollar Tree has a twelve month low of $78.32 and a twelve month high of $116.65.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis purchased 2,500 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.44 per share, with a total value of $201,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,087.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Whiddon purchased 2,250 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.78 per share, for a total transaction of $199,755.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,319,022.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.1% during the second quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 47.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 122,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,392,000 after purchasing an additional 39,486 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth about $251,000. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 87.1% during the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth about $335,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care products, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; various merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods, which include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

