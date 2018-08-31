Dollar Tree (DLTR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.01), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Dollar Tree updated its Q3 guidance to $1.11-1.18 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $4.85-5.05 EPS.

Shares of DLTR opened at $79.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Dollar Tree has a one year low of $78.32 and a one year high of $116.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.84.

In related news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.44 per share, for a total transaction of $201,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,087.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Whiddon bought 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.78 per share, for a total transaction of $199,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,319,022.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DLTR. Credit Suisse Group set a $114.00 price objective on Dollar Tree and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Cleveland Research lowered Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. OTR Global lowered Dollar Tree to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.99.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care products, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; various merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods, which include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

