Donald K. Reardon Sells 1,700 Shares of Canadian National Railway (CNR) Stock

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) insider Donald K. Reardon sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$90.24, for a total value of C$153,408.00.

TSE:CNR opened at C$116.46 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$90.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$118.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$105.00 to C$112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$120.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$115.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$115.00 to C$116.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$118.00 to C$121.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$113.92.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

