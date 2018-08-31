Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI) Shares Bought by Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 35.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 504,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,039 shares during the quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC owned 0.30% of Douglas Emmett worth $23,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DEI. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 136,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 215,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,895,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 153,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after purchasing an additional 8,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 233,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,568,000 after purchasing an additional 50,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

DEI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.80.

NYSE:DEI traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.07. 1,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,145,947. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.72 and a 1 year high of $41.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.65.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.31). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $219.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.12 million. equities research analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

