Dover Corp (DOV) Shares Bought by Reilly Herbert Faulkner III

Reilly Herbert Faulkner III raised its holdings in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III’s holdings in Dover were worth $3,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DOV. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Dover by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dover by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,940,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dover by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its holdings in Dover by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 18,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in Dover by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 17,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.83, for a total value of $1,516,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,686,369.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $4,137,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 367,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,396,061. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,500 shares of company stock worth $5,851,250 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on DOV. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Dover from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Dover from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Dover from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Dover from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.14.

Shares of DOV traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,180. The company has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.32. Dover Corp has a 1-year low of $67.21 and a 1-year high of $88.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Dover Corp will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.65%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Energy, Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Energy segment provides solutions and services for the production and processing of fuels for drilling and production, bearings and compression, and automation end markets.

