Dun & Bradstreet (DNB) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “The Dun & Bradstreet Corporation reported mixed second-quarter 2018 results, wherein earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues surpassed the same. The company continues to face intensifying competition. The company operates in a market that is highly fragmented and has low entry barriers. High debt level continues to bother D&B’s performance. Despite such headwinds, the company’s shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. Dun & Bradstreet continues to hold a dominant position in risk management, credit ratings, sales and marketing, e-business and supply-management solutions. We believe that the company’s high-margin business model positions it for long-term growth. Acquisitions continue to play an important role in D&B’s growth. D&B’s innovative product pipeline is a major positive. Partnerships with big players have helped D&B bring in more customers.”

DNB has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $145.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Friday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Monday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $132.00.

DNB stock opened at $142.60 on Monday. Dun & Bradstreet has a 52-week low of $105.42 and a 52-week high of $144.00. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.73.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.10). Dun & Bradstreet had a net margin of 13.08% and a negative return on equity of 34.95%. The business had revenue of $439.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.78 million. sell-side analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.5225 per share. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 21st. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.40%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,336,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $409,279,000 after purchasing an additional 26,473 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,234,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,389,000 after purchasing an additional 100,803 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 887,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,859,000 after purchasing an additional 203,940 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 826,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,407,000 after acquiring an additional 327,334 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 655,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,362,000 after acquiring an additional 63,321 shares during the period. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Dun & Bradstreet Corporation provides commercial data, analytics, and insight on businesses. The company operates through two segments, Americas and Non-Americas. It offers risk management solutions comprising trade credit solutions, such as The D&B Credit Suite, which includes D&B Credit and DNBi, subscription-based online applications that offer customers real time access to information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; various business information reports; and D&B Credibility solutions primarily for small businesses; Supplier Risk Manager, an online application that helps businesses mitigate supply chain risk; Compliance product suite that includes D&B Onboard and D&B Compliance Check, which helps customers comply with anti-money laundering and anti-bribery and corruption regulations through onboarding, screening, and monitoring of customers and third parties; and D&B Direct, an API that enables data integration inside enterprise applications, such as ERP, and enables master data management and toolkit.

