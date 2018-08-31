Dycom Industries (DY) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.80-1.04 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $785-835 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $805.98 million.Dycom Industries also updated its FY19 guidance to $2.62-3.07 EPS.

NYSE DY opened at $83.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.39. Dycom Industries has a 12-month low of $67.15 and a 12-month high of $123.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 29th. The construction company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $799.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Dycom Industries will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dycom Industries announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 29th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DY shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $126.00 to $117.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $129.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $137.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $100.50.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States and Canada. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.