Eagle Materials (EXP) Given Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.19

Media stories about Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Eagle Materials earned a coverage optimism score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the construction company an impact score of 47.5456224076759 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $86.51 to $122.49 in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.67.

EXP stock opened at $92.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.61. Eagle Materials has a 52-week low of $89.53 and a 52-week high of $122.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.14.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.02). Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $393.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Materials will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 4th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is currently 9.48%.

In other news, EVP James H. Graass sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $575,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,929,095. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

