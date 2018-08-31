Edison International (EIX) Given “Hold” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) in a report published on Monday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EIX. Bank of America increased their price target on Edison International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Edison International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded Edison International from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Edison International from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.29.

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $66.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Edison International has a 1-year low of $57.63 and a 1-year high of $83.38. The stock has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.17.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Edison International had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 24,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,679,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,290,000 after buying an additional 52,371 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,284,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,297,000 after buying an additional 57,319 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 62,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after buying an additional 7,468 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,267,000. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

