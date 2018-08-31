Eldorado Resorts Inc (ERI) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,761 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.05% of Eldorado Resorts worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ERI. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 282.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Bluestein R H & Co. bought a new position in Eldorado Resorts during the first quarter valued at $254,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Eldorado Resorts by 74.8% during the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Eldorado Resorts by 60.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the period. 88.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director James B. Hawkins purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.45 per share, with a total value of $169,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 107,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,577,468.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ERI opened at $48.00 on Friday. Eldorado Resorts Inc has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.05). Eldorado Resorts had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $456.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. Eldorado Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Eldorado Resorts Inc will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

ERI has been the subject of several research reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Eldorado Resorts to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $55.00 price objective on Eldorado Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. BidaskClub lowered Eldorado Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Eldorado Resorts from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Nomura initiated coverage on Eldorado Resorts in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eldorado Resorts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.94.

Eldorado Resorts, Inc, a gaming and hospitality company, owns and operates gaming facilities in Ohio, Louisiana, Nevada, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Colorado, Florida, Iowa, Mississippi, and Missouri. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a 814-room hotel, casino and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a 1,711-room themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a 1,571-room hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a 403-room, all suite art deco-style hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a 357-room hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

