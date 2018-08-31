Employees Retirement System of Texas Buys 104,000 Shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A (QTS)

Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A (NYSE:QTS) by 76.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 239,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A were worth $9,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A by 17.6% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 8,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America grew its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A by 2.0% in the second quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America now owns 65,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A by 0.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 162,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,429,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A by 1.8% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 87,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A by 5.2% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QTS opened at $45.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.63. QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A has a one year low of $31.58 and a one year high of $61.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A (NYSE:QTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $102.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.79 million. QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A had a positive return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 20th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 19th. QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.42%.

In other news, Director Catherine R. Kinney bought 1,400 shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.07 per share, with a total value of $61,698.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,723.99. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.64.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of secure, compliant data center solutions, hybrid cloud and fully managed services. QTS' integrated technology service platform of hyperscale and hybrid colocation provide flexible, scalable, secure IT solutions for web and IT applications.

