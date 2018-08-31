Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 9,500 Shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $7,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFG. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 58,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 442,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFG opened at $55.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $52.31 and a 52 week high of $75.58.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02). Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. analysts expect that Principal Financial Group Inc will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, May 7th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 5th. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

In other Principal Financial Group news, insider James P. Mccaughan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $1,126,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $3,289,400. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PFG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $66.00 price objective on Principal Financial Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.64.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

