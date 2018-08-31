Enerplus (ERF) vs. Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Head to Head Survey

Enerplus (NYSE: PXD) and Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Enerplus and Pioneer Natural Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enerplus 0 0 5 0 3.00 Pioneer Natural Resources 0 2 26 1 2.97

Enerplus presently has a consensus target price of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 31.26%. Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus target price of $233.31, suggesting a potential upside of 33.52%. Given Pioneer Natural Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pioneer Natural Resources is more favorable than Enerplus.

Profitability

This table compares Enerplus and Pioneer Natural Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enerplus 7.88% 8.84% 5.28% Pioneer Natural Resources 12.23% 7.29% 4.78%

Dividends

Enerplus pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Pioneer Natural Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Enerplus pays out 11.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Pioneer Natural Resources pays out 14.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Enerplus is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility and Risk

Enerplus has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pioneer Natural Resources has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Enerplus and Pioneer Natural Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enerplus $709.92 million 4.34 $182.82 million $0.80 15.71 Pioneer Natural Resources $5.46 billion 5.46 $833.00 million $2.16 80.90

Pioneer Natural Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Enerplus. Enerplus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pioneer Natural Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.7% of Enerplus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.8% of Pioneer Natural Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Pioneer Natural Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Pioneer Natural Resources beats Enerplus on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. Its crude oil properties are located in the Fort Berthold region of North Dakota and the Elm Coulee field in Richland County, Montana; and crude oil Waterfloods in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. The company's natural gas area primarily consists of its non-operated Marcellus shale gas interests located in northeastern Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle. As of December 31, 2017, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed reserves of approximately 45 million barrels of oil, 22 million barrels of NGLs, and 291 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 10 gas processing plants and 4 treating facilities. Pioneer Natural Resources Company is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

