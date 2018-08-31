Engine Price Down 2.7% Over Last Week (EGCC)

Engine (CURRENCY:EGCC) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One Engine token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinnest, HADAX and Bit-Z. In the last week, Engine has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. Engine has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $75,342.00 worth of Engine was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004773 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014180 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000360 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00287722 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00155589 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00035368 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00010935 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000635 BTC.

About Engine

Engine’s launch date was February 1st, 2018. Engine’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Engine’s official website is www.egcchain.com. Engine’s official Twitter account is @enginechainegcc.

Engine Token Trading

Engine can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, Coinnest and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Engine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Engine should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Engine using one of the exchanges listed above.

