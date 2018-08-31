EnLink Midstream Partners (ENLK) PT Raised to $19.00

EnLink Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENLK) had its price target raised by Barclays from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Barclays’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.98% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $18.00 price target on shares of EnLink Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. B. Riley set a $17.00 price target on shares of EnLink Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.00 price target on shares of EnLink Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of EnLink Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EnLink Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.07.

Get EnLink Midstream Partners alerts:

EnLink Midstream Partners stock opened at $17.76 on Wednesday. EnLink Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 67.85 and a beta of 2.27.

EnLink Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.09. EnLink Midstream Partners had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream Partners will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EnLink Midstream Partners news, EVP Alaina K. Brooks sold 55,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $981,675.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,437.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENLK. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream Partners by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,874,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,606,000 after purchasing an additional 200,141 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream Partners by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 73,960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream Partners by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 162,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 45,094 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,304,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream Partners by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,894,608 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $66,860,000 after purchasing an additional 187,200 shares during the period. 41.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EnLink Midstream Partners Company Profile

EnLink Midstream Partners, LP, through its subsidiary, EnLink Midstream Operating, LP, provides midstream energy services. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Crude and Condensate, and Corporate segments. The company provides gathering, transmission, processing, fractionation, storage, condensate stabilization, brine, and marketing services to producers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGL), crude oil, and condensate.

Featured Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.