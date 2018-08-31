Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 60,817 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (VXF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,138,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,817 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up about 0.8% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 5.77% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $369,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 638,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,214,000 after acquiring an additional 101,735 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after acquiring an additional 7,010 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 47,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000.

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $124.77 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $100.59 and a 12 month high of $125.36.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

