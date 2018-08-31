Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf (GOVT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf (BMV:GOVT) by 160.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,867,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,386,128 shares during the period. Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf comprises approximately 1.7% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf worth $735,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf in the first quarter worth $75,311,000. 3EDGE Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf in the second quarter worth $46,547,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf by 9.0% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 17,407,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,803,000 after buying an additional 1,443,028 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf in the first quarter worth $28,037,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf by 620.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 777,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,200,000 after buying an additional 669,747 shares during the period.

Get Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf alerts:

Shares of BMV GOVT opened at $24.62 on Friday. Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf has a 1-year low of $448.20 and a 1-year high of $450.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0426 per share. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 1st.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf (BMV:GOVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.