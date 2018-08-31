Envestnet Inc (ENV) Director Sells $470,255.66 in Stock

Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) Director Charles Roame sold 7,481 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $470,255.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,016.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Envestnet stock traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $63.15. 14,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,987. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Envestnet Inc has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $64.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.81.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $201.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.52 million. Envestnet had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 2.50%. research analysts anticipate that Envestnet Inc will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ENV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Envestnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Envestnet to $56.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. TheStreet upgraded Envestnet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Envestnet from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.11.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of Envestnet by 6.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 14,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of Envestnet by 13.2% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 7,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Envestnet by 16.2% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Envestnet by 11.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Envestnet by 27.7% in the second quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 4,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee business segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

