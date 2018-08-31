Enzo Biochem (ENZ) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Accern Reports

News articles about Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Enzo Biochem earned a news impact score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the medical research company an impact score of 45.6003286353199 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Enzo Biochem stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.59. 138,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,646. Enzo Biochem has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $11.50.

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $25.63 million for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a negative return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 4.12%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enzo Biochem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th.

Enzo Biochem Company Profile

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostic bioscience company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. The company operates in three segments: Clinical Labs, Life Sciences, and Therapeutics.

