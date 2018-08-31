eosDAC Hits Market Cap of $16.55 Million (EOSDAC)

eosDAC (CURRENCY:EOSDAC) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. One eosDAC token can currently be purchased for $0.0250 or 0.00000357 BTC on major exchanges including ZB.COM, DragonEX, OTCBTC and OpenLedger DEX. eosDAC has a total market cap of $16.55 million and $103,111.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, eosDAC has traded up 6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

eosDAC Token Profile

eosDAC (EOSDAC) is a token. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 tokens. The official website for eosDAC is eosdac.io. eosDAC’s official message board is steemit.com/@eosdac. The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac.

Buying and Selling eosDAC

eosDAC can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, Hotbit, ZB.COM, Gate.io, DragonEX, Bitbns, Bibox and OTCBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eosDAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eosDAC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eosDAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

