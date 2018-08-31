Equinix Inc (EQIX) is Cbre Clarion Securities LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its holdings in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 954,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 110,294 shares during the period. Equinix comprises approximately 5.4% of Cbre Clarion Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC owned approximately 1.20% of Equinix worth $410,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 32.4% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the first quarter worth approximately $1,359,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 12.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 411,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,107,000 after purchasing an additional 45,524 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 153,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,222,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EQIX shares. TheStreet upgraded Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Equinix from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a $525.00 target price on Equinix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.10.

In other Equinix news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.49, for a total value of $663,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,062,665.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,400 shares of company stock worth $2,758,716. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Equinix stock opened at $430.69 on Friday. Equinix Inc has a one year low of $370.79 and a one year high of $495.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.51.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.08). Equinix had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. Equinix’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Equinix Inc will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $2.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 21st. This represents a $9.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.22%.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.