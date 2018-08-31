Equitable Financial Corp. (EQFN) Director William B. Westering Acquires 9,375 Shares

Equitable Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:EQFN) Director William B. Westering bought 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.70 per share, for a total transaction of $109,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,695. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

EQFN stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.20. 2,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,602. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Equitable Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.80.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Equitable Financial stock. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equitable Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:EQFN) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC owned about 9.99% of Equitable Financial worth $3,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 24.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equitable Financial Company Profile

Equitable Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Equitable Bank that provides various banking products and services in Nebraska, the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's lending products include commercial lines of credit and term loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural operating loans, agricultural real estate loans, and one-to four-family residential real estate loans, as well as home equity loans, construction and land loans, and consumer loans.

