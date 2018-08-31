Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Affimed NV’s FY2018 Earnings (AFMD)

Affimed NV (NASDAQ:AFMD) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of Affimed in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.60) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.72). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Affimed’s Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.80) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

AFMD has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised Affimed from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Affimed from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Affimed from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Affimed presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

Affimed stock opened at $5.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $346.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 2.35. Affimed has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $7.35.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Affimed by 38.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 177,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 49,610 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Affimed by 385.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 51,573 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Affimed in the second quarter valued at $100,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Affimed by 28.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 319,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 71,545 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Affimed in the second quarter valued at $165,000. 41.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Affimed

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which is in Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

