Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for AnaptysBio Inc’s FY2018 Earnings (ANAB)

AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of AnaptysBio in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst E. Merle forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($2.63) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for AnaptysBio’s FY2019 earnings at ($3.53) EPS.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.13.

ANAB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on AnaptysBio in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.80.

Shares of ANAB stock opened at $88.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -58.36 and a beta of 2.88. AnaptysBio has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $134.00. The company has a quick ratio of 16.19, a current ratio of 16.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,830,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,066,000 after buying an additional 882,440 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,464,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,046,000 after buying an additional 41,507 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in AnaptysBio by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,101,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,278,000 after purchasing an additional 54,773 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC increased its stake in AnaptysBio by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 523,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,449,000 after purchasing an additional 293,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in AnaptysBio by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 491,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,909,000 after purchasing an additional 50,170 shares in the last quarter.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's proprietary anti-inflammatory pipeline includes ANB020, an anti-interleukin-33 antibody for the treatment of moderate-to-severe adult atopic dermatitis, severe adult peanut allergy, and severe adult eosinophilic asthma; ANB019, an anti-interleukin-36R antibody for the treatment of rare inflammatory diseases, including generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and a portfolio of checkpoint receptor agonist antibodies for the treatment of certain autoimmune diseases.

