Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August, 31st (AF, BEAT, BURL, CPB, EA, G24, LULU, MRW, SIE, VNA)

Posted by on Aug 31st, 2018

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, August 31st:

Air France KLM (EPA:AF) was given a €9.00 ($10.47) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) had its price target raised by SunTrust Banks, Inc. to $67.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $176.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) was given a $36.00 target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) was given a $158.00 price target by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Scout24 (ETR:G24) was given a €48.10 ($55.93) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Scout24 (ETR:G24) was given a €43.20 ($50.23) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) was given a $175.00 target price by analysts at Cowen Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) was given a $174.00 price target by analysts at MKM Partners. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WM Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 215 ($2.77) to GBX 240 ($3.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Siemens (FRA:SIE) was given a €105.00 ($122.09) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) was given a €51.00 ($59.30) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

