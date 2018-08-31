Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August, 31st (AF, BEAT, BURL, CPB, EA, G24, LULU, MRW, SIE, VNA)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, August 31st:

Air France KLM (EPA:AF) was given a €9.00 ($10.47) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) had its price target raised by SunTrust Banks, Inc. to $67.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $176.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) was given a $36.00 target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) was given a $158.00 price target by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Scout24 (ETR:G24) was given a €48.10 ($55.93) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Scout24 (ETR:G24) was given a €43.20 ($50.23) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) was given a $175.00 target price by analysts at Cowen Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) was given a $174.00 price target by analysts at MKM Partners. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WM Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 215 ($2.77) to GBX 240 ($3.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Siemens (FRA:SIE) was given a €105.00 ($122.09) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) was given a €51.00 ($59.30) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

