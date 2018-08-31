Eroscoin (ERO) Market Cap Reaches $5.09 Million

Eroscoin (CURRENCY:ERO) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. Over the last seven days, Eroscoin has traded up 14.7% against the dollar. One Eroscoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0273 or 0.00000392 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, HitBTC and Mercatox. Eroscoin has a total market cap of $5.09 million and $2,856.00 worth of Eroscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004747 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014349 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000354 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00279155 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00154050 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00035308 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00011010 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Eroscoin Profile

Eroscoin launched on September 14th, 2017. Eroscoin’s total supply is 240,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 186,744,000 tokens. The official message board for Eroscoin is blog.eroscoin.org. The Reddit community for Eroscoin is /r/EROSCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Eroscoin’s official Twitter account is @ErosCoinNews and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Eroscoin is eroscoin.org.

Buying and Selling Eroscoin

Eroscoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, HitBTC and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eroscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eroscoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Eroscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

