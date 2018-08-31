Ether Zero (ETZ) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1,408.00

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 31st. One Ether Zero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0919 or 0.00001310 BTC on exchanges including DigiFinex, Hotbit and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar. Ether Zero has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $1,408.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $282.42 or 0.04025591 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00183917 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000465 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000222 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded down 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Ether Zero

Ether Zero (ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 194,000,000 coins. Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero. Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

Ether Zero can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Cryptopia and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

