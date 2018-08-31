EtherSportz (ESZ) Price Up 26.8% This Week

EtherSportz (CURRENCY:ESZ) traded 18.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 31st. One EtherSportz token can now be bought for approximately $0.0661 or 0.00000935 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network and IDEX. Over the last week, EtherSportz has traded up 26.8% against the US dollar. EtherSportz has a total market capitalization of $326,613.00 and approximately $2,484.00 worth of EtherSportz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004799 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014156 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000366 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00294072 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00160889 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00035549 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00011185 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000639 BTC.

EtherSportz Token Profile

EtherSportz launched on January 16th, 2018. EtherSportz’s total supply is 6,905,580 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,941,600 tokens. EtherSportz’s official website is ethersportz.com. EtherSportz’s official Twitter account is @EtherSportz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EtherSportz is /r/EtherSportz and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EtherSportz

EtherSportz can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherSportz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EtherSportz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EtherSportz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

