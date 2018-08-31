Ethorse Price Down 0% Over Last 7 Days (HORSE)

Ethorse (CURRENCY:HORSE) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 31st. Ethorse has a market capitalization of $1.41 million and $33.00 worth of Ethorse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethorse token can now be bought for about $0.0134 or 0.00000190 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Over the last week, Ethorse has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004777 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014231 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000360 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00288389 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00155720 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00035341 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00010935 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Ethorse Profile

Ethorse’s genesis date was December 12th, 2017. Ethorse’s total supply is 125,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 105,706,676 tokens. The Reddit community for Ethorse is /r/ethorse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethorse is ethorse.com. Ethorse’s official Twitter account is @EthorseTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethorse’s official message board is medium.com/@ethorse.

Buying and Selling Ethorse

Ethorse can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethorse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethorse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethorse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

