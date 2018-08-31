Everett Harris & Co. CA Purchases 24,140 Shares of Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,157,965 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,140 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up about 3.3% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Everett Harris & Co. CA owned 0.08% of Walt Disney worth $121,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 53.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,604,766 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $362,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,464 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $131,539,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 10,630.8% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,022,536 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,007 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 512.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,137,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $114,232,000 after acquiring an additional 951,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Walt Disney by 73.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,174,764 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $218,434,000 after acquiring an additional 923,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 437,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $50,333,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,498,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,370,165. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 140,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $15,048,266.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,153,812. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 710,002 shares of company stock valued at $80,514,432. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 28th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.92.

NYSE DIS opened at $111.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.35. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $96.20 and a 12 month high of $117.90.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming services under the brand ESPN, Disney, and Freeform; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio network; and the Radio Disney network.

