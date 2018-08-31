Exela Technologies, Inc. (XELA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,524,344 shares, a decline of 35.3% from the July 31st total of 2,356,198 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,145 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.0 days.

In other Exela Technologies news, Director Par Chadha purchased 46,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.23 per share, for a total transaction of $243,195.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 52.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exela Technologies in the first quarter worth $114,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Exela Technologies during the second quarter valued at $103,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Exela Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Exela Technologies during the second quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exela Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

XELA stock opened at $5.99 on Friday. Exela Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.15 and a 1-year high of $6.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -21.04, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $896.15 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.76.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.12). Exela Technologies had a negative return on equity of 31,672.80% and a negative net margin of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $410.38 million during the quarter. research analysts anticipate that Exela Technologies will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Exela Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Exela Technologies in a research note on Sunday, June 24th. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Exela Technologies in a research note on Sunday, August 12th.

About Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

