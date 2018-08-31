Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect PNC Financial Services Group (PNC) Stock Price

Press coverage about PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) has trended positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. PNC Financial Services Group earned a news sentiment score of 0.46 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.3502187152227 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Separately, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.87.

Shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $143.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. PNC Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $119.77 and a 52 week high of $163.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.94.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.14. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.40% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 17th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 16th. This is a boost from PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 44.71%.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, insider Michael P. Lyons sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total value of $1,972,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,841 shares in the company, valued at $17,586,351.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin Pfinsgraff purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $142.15 per share, for a total transaction of $99,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,257.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,247 shares of company stock worth $4,830,351. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

