FDx Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in BankUnited (BKU)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its position in BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BKU. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in BankUnited in the second quarter valued at about $121,000. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Timber Hill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the first quarter valued at about $235,000. 94.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BankUnited alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sandler O’Neill set a $47.00 target price on BankUnited and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on BankUnited from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.10.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Cornish sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $400,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 90,249 shares in the company, valued at $3,611,764.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BankUnited stock opened at $38.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.96. BankUnited has a 1-year low of $30.37 and a 1-year high of $44.97.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $287.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.63 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 45.30%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. analysts predict that BankUnited will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

See Also: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BankUnited (NYSE:BKU).

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.