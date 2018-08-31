FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,418 Shares of National Bank Holdings Corp (NBHC)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in National Bank were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NBHC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of National Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,142,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of National Bank by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 957,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,940,000 after acquiring an additional 123,316 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Bank by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 408,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,751,000 after acquiring an additional 111,824 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of National Bank by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,352,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,208,000 after acquiring an additional 99,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of National Bank by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 220,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,328,000 after acquiring an additional 95,663 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Bank alerts:

In related news, Director Robert E. Dean sold 2,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total transaction of $113,218.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,387.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Zsolt K. Bessko sold 5,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $234,522.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,348. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,390 shares of company stock worth $4,158,825 in the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NBHC. Hovde Group set a $40.00 price objective on National Bank and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on National Bank from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

NYSE:NBHC opened at $40.25 on Friday. National Bank Holdings Corp has a fifty-two week low of $30.25 and a fifty-two week high of $41.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. National Bank had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $68.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that National Bank Holdings Corp will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. National Bank’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Recommended Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.