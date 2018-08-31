FDx Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in First Republic Bank (FRC)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,789 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,942 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 58.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the second quarter valued at $225,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the second quarter valued at $265,000. Brookmont Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 31.7% in the second quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 2,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the second quarter valued at $297,000.

NYSE FRC opened at $100.50 on Friday. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $84.56 and a twelve month high of $106.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.80.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 13th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $744.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.03 million. equities analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 25th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 16.71%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on First Republic Bank in a report on Monday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, July 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.46.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas of the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, and passbook deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

