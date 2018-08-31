Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) is Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 548,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,830 shares during the quarter. Federal Realty Investment Trust accounts for 3.6% of Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $74,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 434.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 265,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,538,000 after purchasing an additional 215,419 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 332,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,586,000 after purchasing an additional 15,048 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 696,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,812 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of FRT traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $130.67. The company had a trading volume of 513 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $106.41 and a 1-year high of $134.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.23.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 31.64% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $224.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 21st will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 20th. This is a boost from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.68%.

In related news, insider Donald C. Wood sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.38, for a total value of $2,427,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FRT shares. TheStreet raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood set a $140.00 price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.54.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Further Reading: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.