Federated Investors Inc. PA Acquires 140,832 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK)

Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 657,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,832 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA owned approximately 0.53% of Alaska Air Group worth $39,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $309,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $600,000. Accuvest Global Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $652,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 418,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,959,000 after buying an additional 131,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ALK shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Imperial Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.77.

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $67.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.53 and a 1-year high of $82.68.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 20th. Alaska Air Group’s payout ratio is presently 19.28%.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passengers and cargo air transportation services. It also focuses on providing ground and ramp handling services to airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 118 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

