Federated Investors Inc. PA Acquires 62,726 Shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS)

Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 27.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 289,407 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,726 shares during the quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $27,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $836,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 35,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 12,260 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 234,042 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $22,638,000 after acquiring an additional 13,577 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 36,607 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,085,057 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $104,872,000 after acquiring an additional 10,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $91.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.56. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a one year low of $86.13 and a one year high of $117.65.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $894.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.00 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 30.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 6th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.42%.

In related news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.92, for a total transaction of $959,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,604,011.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $2,818,400. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SWKS shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, May 4th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Longbow Research started coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.26.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase shifters, phase locked loops, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

