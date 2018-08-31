Federated Investors Inc. PA Grows Position in AnaptysBio Inc (ANAB)

Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its holdings in AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB) by 11.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 491,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,170 shares during the quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in AnaptysBio were worth $34,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in AnaptysBio in the second quarter worth about $2,893,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in AnaptysBio by 100.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Senzar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AnaptysBio in the first quarter worth about $2,623,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in AnaptysBio by 53.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,777,000 after acquiring an additional 12,701 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in AnaptysBio by 1,342.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,150,000 after acquiring an additional 37,112 shares during the period.

ANAB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. AnaptysBio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.80.

Shares of AnaptysBio stock opened at $88.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.19, a current ratio of 16.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AnaptysBio Inc has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $134.00.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.13. equities analysts predict that AnaptysBio Inc will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

AnaptysBio Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's proprietary anti-inflammatory pipeline includes ANB020, an anti-interleukin-33 antibody for the treatment of moderate-to-severe adult atopic dermatitis, severe adult peanut allergy, and severe adult eosinophilic asthma; ANB019, an anti-interleukin-36R antibody for the treatment of rare inflammatory diseases, including generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and a portfolio of checkpoint receptor agonist antibodies for the treatment of certain autoimmune diseases.

