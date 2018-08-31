Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCAU) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FCAU. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. MED upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.13.

NYSE FCAU opened at $17.26 on Tuesday. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a twelve month low of $14.63 and a twelve month high of $24.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $34.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.94.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.37). Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $28.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 154.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the 1st quarter valued at $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Company Profile

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through six segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, Maserati, and Components. It provides passenger cars, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

