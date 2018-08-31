Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF) Stake Boosted by Golden Gate Private Equity Inc.

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Fidelity National Financial makes up about 2.7% of Golden Gate Private Equity Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $4,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $168,000. S&CO Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Capital One National Association bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FNF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 42,025 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total transaction of $1,660,828.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 201,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,973,634.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Anthony Park sold 55,779 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.99, for a total value of $2,063,265.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,688 shares of company stock worth $7,505,007 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNF opened at $40.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.84. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $32.67 and a 12 month high of $42.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 52.86%.

Fidelity National Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 17th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides title insurance, technology, and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including collection and trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

