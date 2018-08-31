Fielmann (FIE) Given a €61.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Independent Research set a €61.00 ($70.93) price objective on Fielmann (FRA:FIE) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FIE. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($83.72) price objective on shares of Fielmann and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Fielmann in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Commerzbank set a €76.00 ($88.37) price objective on shares of Fielmann and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. HSBC set a €57.00 ($66.28) price objective on shares of Fielmann and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €66.00 ($76.74) price objective on shares of Fielmann and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €61.79 ($71.84).

Shares of FIE opened at €56.95 ($66.22) on Thursday. Fielmann has a 52 week low of €65.50 ($76.16) and a 52 week high of €77.50 ($90.12).

Fielmann Company Profile

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft invests in and operates optical and hearing aid businesses in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses, and related articles and accessories, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

