Financial Analysis: CorVel (CRVL) vs. Erie Indemnity Company Class A (ERIE)

CorVel (NASDAQ: ERIE) and Erie Indemnity Company Class A (NASDAQ:ERIE) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for CorVel and Erie Indemnity Company Class A, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CorVel 0 0 0 0 N/A Erie Indemnity Company Class A 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares CorVel and Erie Indemnity Company Class A’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CorVel 6.78% 23.42% 14.17% Erie Indemnity Company Class A 11.59% 28.52% 15.10%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.8% of CorVel shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.3% of Erie Indemnity Company Class A shares are held by institutional investors. 51.4% of CorVel shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 46.8% of Erie Indemnity Company Class A shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CorVel and Erie Indemnity Company Class A’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CorVel $558.35 million 2.01 $35.69 million N/A N/A Erie Indemnity Company Class A $1.69 billion 3.45 $196.99 million $3.95 31.98

Erie Indemnity Company Class A has higher revenue and earnings than CorVel.

Risk & Volatility

CorVel has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Erie Indemnity Company Class A has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Erie Indemnity Company Class A pays an annual dividend of $3.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. CorVel does not pay a dividend. Erie Indemnity Company Class A pays out 85.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Erie Indemnity Company Class A has increased its dividend for 22 consecutive years.

Summary

Erie Indemnity Company Class A beats CorVel on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides medical cost containment and managed care services to address the medical costs of workers' compensation benefits, automobile insurance claims, and group health insurance benefits. The company offers network solutions, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred provider management and reimbursement services, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy services, directed care services, medicare solutions, clearinghouse services, independent medical examinations, and inpatient medical bill review. It also provides a range of patient management services comprising claims management, case management, 24/7 nurse triage, utilization management, vocational rehabilitation, life care planning, disability management, liability claims management, and auto claims management services. It serves insurers, third party administrators, self-administered employers, government agencies, municipalities, state funds, and various other industries. CorVel Corporation was founded in 1987 and is based in Irvine, California.

Erie Indemnity Company Class A Company Profile

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services. The company operates three field offices. Erie Indemnity Company was founded in 1925 and is based in Erie, Pennsylvania.

