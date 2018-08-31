Financial Comparison: LogMeIn (LOGM) versus Upland Software (UPLD)

LogMeIn (NASDAQ: UPLD) and Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LogMeIn and Upland Software’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LogMeIn $989.79 million 4.48 $99.52 million $3.35 25.51 Upland Software $97.95 million 8.33 -$18.72 million $0.83 45.60

LogMeIn has higher revenue and earnings than Upland Software. LogMeIn is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Upland Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.8% of LogMeIn shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.3% of Upland Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of LogMeIn shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of Upland Software shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

LogMeIn pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Upland Software does not pay a dividend. LogMeIn pays out 35.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

LogMeIn has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Upland Software has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for LogMeIn and Upland Software, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LogMeIn 0 5 5 0 2.50 Upland Software 0 0 5 0 3.00

LogMeIn currently has a consensus target price of $120.00, indicating a potential upside of 40.43%. Upland Software has a consensus target price of $32.30, indicating a potential downside of 14.66%. Given LogMeIn’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe LogMeIn is more favorable than Upland Software.

Profitability

This table compares LogMeIn and Upland Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LogMeIn 12.34% 6.75% 5.34% Upland Software -12.92% 19.31% 5.98%

Summary

LogMeIn beats Upland Software on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LogMeIn

LogMeIn, Inc. provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses. The company offers GoToMeeting, a product for online meetings, sales demonstrations, and collaborative gatherings; GoToTraining, an online training product for interactive training sessions; GoToConference, a video and audio conferencing solution; GoToWebinar, a do-it-yourself Webinar product for organizations; join.me, join.me pro, and join.me business, which are online meeting and screen sharing services; OpenVoice, a reservation-less audio conferencing service; and Grasshopper, a provider of telephony solutions. It also provides Bold360 and BoldChat that are live chat and omni-channel engagement services; Bold360 ai, an automated customer service; GoToAssist, GoToAssist Corporate, and GoToAssist Seeit, which offer cloud-based remote support solutions to remotely troubleshoot and fix computers, mobile devices, and apps; LogMeIn Rescue, a remote support and customer care service; and LogMeIn Rescue+Mobile and Rescue Lens that are Web-based remote support services. In addition, the company offers LogMeIn Central, a Web-based management console; GoToMyPC that enables mobile workstyles; LogMeIn Pro, a remote access service; LastPass, a password management and single sign on solution; and Jive, a cloud-based unified communications platform. It serves enterprise customers, small and medium businesses, IT service providers, mobile carriers, customer service centers, OEMs, and consumers. The company was formerly known as 3am Labs, Inc. and changed its name to LogMeIn, Inc. in March 2006. LogMeIn, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts with additional locations in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc. provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing. Its software applications address enterprise work challenges in various categories comprising project and portfolio management, professional services automation, IT financial management, knowledge engagement, enterprise secure document capture and fax, workflow automation and enterprise content management, supply chain visibility and collaboration, Website management and Web visitor insights, and mobile engagement. The company sells its products through a direct sales organization, as well as through an indirect sales organization that sells to distributors and value-added resellers. It serves customers across a range of industries, including financial services, retail, technology, manufacturing, legal, education, consumer goods, media, telecommunications, government, food and beverage, healthcare, and life sciences, as well as non-profit organizations. The company was formerly known as Silverback Enterprise Group, Inc. and changed its name to Upland Software, Inc. in November 2013. Upland Software, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas. Upland Software, Inc. is a subsidiary of Silverback Enterprise Group Inc.

