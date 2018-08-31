Financial Review: Iclick Interactive Asia Group (ICLK) versus The Competition

Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ: ICLK) is one of 193 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Iclick Interactive Asia Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Iclick Interactive Asia Group and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iclick Interactive Asia Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Iclick Interactive Asia Group Competitors 1394 6671 12810 583 2.59

Iclick Interactive Asia Group currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 71.82%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential downside of 0.97%. Given Iclick Interactive Asia Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Iclick Interactive Asia Group is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.0% of Iclick Interactive Asia Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.5% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.5% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Iclick Interactive Asia Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iclick Interactive Asia Group N/A N/A N/A Iclick Interactive Asia Group Competitors -6.18% -45.80% -1.82%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Iclick Interactive Asia Group and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Iclick Interactive Asia Group $125.26 million -$24.61 million -7.56 Iclick Interactive Asia Group Competitors $1.78 billion $188.85 million -10.54

Iclick Interactive Asia Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Iclick Interactive Asia Group. Iclick Interactive Asia Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Iclick Interactive Asia Group beats its competitors on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

Iclick Interactive Asia Group Company Profile

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company offers mobile audience solutions, which are non-search engine marketing solutions designed to identify, engage, and activate audience on mobile apps, and monitor and measure the results of online marketing activities on such channels; and other solutions that focuses on identifying, engaging, and activating audience on non-mobile app content distribution channels comprising PC banner displays, PC video advertisements, and search engine marketing. It sells its solutions by entering into marketing campaign contracts with marketers or marketing agencies. The company was formerly known as Optimix Media Asia Limited and changed its name to iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited in March 2017. iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong.

